Mithril Price Up 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Mithril has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $50.41 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011228 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.72 or 0.00427208 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000924 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000546 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.