Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Lowered to $247.00 at HC Wainwright

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $251.00 to $247.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.36.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $148.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.84. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,456,000 after buying an additional 293,179 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,600,000 after buying an additional 234,440 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,383,000 after buying an additional 278,868 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,192,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,156,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.