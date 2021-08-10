Minter Network (BIP) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $13.91 million and approximately $15,767.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00045027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00157852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00146399 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00033701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,695.07 or 0.99706069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002751 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,561,521,920 coins and its circulating supply is 4,356,312,353 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

