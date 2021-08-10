Mincon Group plc Plans Dividend of €0.01 (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) declared a dividend on Monday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MCON stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.45) on Tuesday. Mincon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £235.84 million and a P/E ratio of 19.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

