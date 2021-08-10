Millennium Management LLC Sells 174,629 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174,629 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 27,733.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $226.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.60.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.71.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

