Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 452,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Avid Bioservices worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $28.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.92 and a beta of 2.22.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDMO. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.