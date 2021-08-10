Millennium Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 41.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2,139.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 88,521 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $31,345,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $132.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.63. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

