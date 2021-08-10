Millennium Management LLC Buys 8,420 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 130.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2,672.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 97,016 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

WSO stock opened at $277.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.73. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.