MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Sells $7,334,200.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.42, for a total transaction of $7,334,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phong Le also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $19.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $767.73. 1,381,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,211. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.38 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $591.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,137,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $8,691,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,351,000. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $501.56.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

