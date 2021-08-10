Michael Crowley Sells 3,000 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BIO stock traded up $7.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $764.36. 1,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,990. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $472.84 and a 52 week high of $766.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $657.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,880,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

