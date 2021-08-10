MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MGP Ingredients in a report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

MGPI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.72. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 31.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,967 shares of company stock worth $485,749. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

