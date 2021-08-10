Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.380-$0.410 EPS.

MRCY stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

