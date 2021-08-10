MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKKGY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.