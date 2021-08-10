Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $18,961,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.86. 325,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,609,612. The stock has a market cap of $189.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

