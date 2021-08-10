Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MCG stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $14.26.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

