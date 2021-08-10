Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of MCG stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $14.26.
About Membership Collective Group
Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.