Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Holdings Decreased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

