Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of MFIN opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.81. The company has a market cap of $215.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.80 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.