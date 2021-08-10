McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 220 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after acquiring an additional 105,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $173.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.40 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $274.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.