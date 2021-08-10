McLean Asset Management Corp Invests $12.75 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 298,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,749,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 5.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp owned about 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,197,000. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,017,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 131,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,640. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

