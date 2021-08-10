McLean Asset Management Corp Buys 310 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

