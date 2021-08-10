MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 51,030 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,030 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,505,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,055,000 after purchasing an additional 257,279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,760,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period.

VLUE traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $104.89. 1,153,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.94. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

