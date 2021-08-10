MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 40,484 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MBE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,484 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.5% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 211,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 813,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,094. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25.

