MBE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.90. 1,112,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,147,549. The firm has a market cap of $262.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.