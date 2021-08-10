Matthew Jauchius Sells 21,561 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Matthew Jauchius sold 21,561 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $332,686.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. 43,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,209. The firm has a market cap of $129.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

