Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.840 EPS.

MTRN opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Materion has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $80.70.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. Materion’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

MTRN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Materion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.