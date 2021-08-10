MasTec Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,857 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,035% compared to the typical volume of 516 put options.

MTZ traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $92.39. 1,176,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTZ. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

