Mass General Brigham Inc Invests $1.09 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Snowflake makes up about 0.3% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.20. 18,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.05. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.74, for a total transaction of $10,060,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 839,552 shares of company stock worth $210,223,875. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.