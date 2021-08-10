Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

DOOR stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,487. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.74.

DOOR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

