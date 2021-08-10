Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,729,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $211.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.