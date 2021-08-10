Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 59.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,205 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

