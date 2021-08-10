Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 142.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.88. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $801,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,047. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

