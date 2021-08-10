Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 3,719 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Match Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Match Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $141.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.69. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 22.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,986 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.