Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Holdings Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 86.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 218.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 209,117 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 603.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 80,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 279.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 62,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,453.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,261,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,402.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,480 shares of company stock valued at $124,067. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MBII opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $259.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.55. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

