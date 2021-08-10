Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $41.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $151,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $55,953.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,618 shares of company stock valued at $413,049. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.