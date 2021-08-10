Marathon Oil Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRO. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.60 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

MRO opened at $11.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,150,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 123,607 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 612,580.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 61,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 61,258 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 325,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 194,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 602,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

