ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.570-$3.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.80.

Get ManTech International alerts:

MANT opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.23. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,657 shares of company stock worth $1,520,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.