MAI Capital Management Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $8.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,751.46. 13,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,388. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,591.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,083 shares of company stock valued at $217,728,794 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

