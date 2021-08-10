MAI Capital Management Purchases 28,914 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $60,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

IVE traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,327. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.20 and a twelve month high of $152.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

