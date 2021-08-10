MAI Capital Management Has $21.27 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,257. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.54 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.