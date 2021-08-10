MAI Capital Management Buys 2,800 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $762.55. 2,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,737. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $777.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.62.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,934 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.