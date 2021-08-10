MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $29,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. S&T Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.68. 90,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,122. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.