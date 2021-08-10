Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.59.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

