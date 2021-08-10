MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $773,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.