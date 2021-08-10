LunchMoney Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LunchMoney has a market cap of $370,232.06 and approximately $1,407.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.04 or 0.00845332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00107414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00041298 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,832,976 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.