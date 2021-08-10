Lufax (NYSE:LU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lufax updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE LU traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. 699,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45. Lufax has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on LU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

