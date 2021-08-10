Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Stephen E. Macadam Buys 1,850 Shares

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LPX opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

