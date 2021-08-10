Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $89.06 million and $21.57 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0891 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.93 or 0.00849636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00107584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00041414 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

