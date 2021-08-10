Loki 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,410.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.24 or 0.06926176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $587.09 or 0.01292830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.01 or 0.00361177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00128787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.70 or 0.00587302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.00338312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.00290824 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

