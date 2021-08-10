Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0564 on Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $788,869.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,342,031 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.