Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 400 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $613.94 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $640.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $559.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,241 shares of company stock worth $78,451,402 over the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

